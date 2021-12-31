Obit Ilah Osborn

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ilah Osborn

Ilah Mae Osborn, age 100, died Dec. 7, 2021, in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Smithville Cemetery. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!