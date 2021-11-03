Obit Hilda McGowan

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hilda McGowan

CAREY — Hilda E. McGowan, 87, of rural Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully and went to be the Lord at 9:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky, surrounded by family.

Friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Her funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Metzger officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Findlay.

Memorial contributions to help the family with expenses may be made to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Hilda’s family and condolences may be expressed at www.stombaughbatton.com

