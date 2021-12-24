Obit Harry Hughes

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Harry L. Hughes, 90, of Bucyrus, died Dec. 21, 2021, at Altercare of Bucyrus.

Harry’s family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Wise Funeral Service. A graveside service will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made payable to the American Legion Post No. 181 or Gifts to the Yanks Who Gave and sent to the funeral home at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820.

Photos and memories may be shared on Harry’s tribute page at wisefuneral.com

