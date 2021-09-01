Obit Gary Coldiron

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gary Richard Coldiron, age 68, of Nevada, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware.

Memorial services for Gary Richard Coldiron will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Mike Greenler officiating. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, Alzheimer’s Foundation, ALS Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

