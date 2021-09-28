Obit Gary Bash Posted on September 28, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Gary Lynn Bash, age 70, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died at his residence Sept. 15, 2021. Private services will be held at a later date. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit shieldsfh.com Clark Shields Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!