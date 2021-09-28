Obit Gary Bash

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Gary Lynn Bash, age 70, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died at his residence Sept. 15, 2021.

Private services will be held at a later date.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit shieldsfh.com

Clark Shields Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

