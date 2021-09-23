Obit Gale Bryant

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gale “Bobcat” W. Bryant, 82, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on the Wyandot County farm where he was born and raised.

The family will greet friends from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before the service Monday, at Grand Prairie Baptist Church. A celebration of Gale’s life is 2 p.m. Monday at Grand Prairie Baptist Church, 4893 Marion-Upper Sandusky Road, Marion OH 43302. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Prairie Baptist Church, Salt Rock Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 67, Morral, OH or Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH 43302.

The family would like to thank the Kindred Hospice Team for the extra special care given to Gale and the family over the last three months during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at lucasbatton.com

Gale was born March 1, 1939, to Cyril T. Bryant and Florence G. (Cochran) Richards. He was married to Darlene (Ransom) Bryant on Aug. 30, 1959, at the Sycamore Methodist Church in Sycamore and she survives. They cherished 62 years together and lovingly raised two daughters, Michele and Melody.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Darlene; and two daughters, Michele and Melody (Craig); and his adored grandchildren Jordin and Kylee; six great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Addison, Kyler, Makenna, Oakley and Ryland; and nieces, Cherie (Lew) Hilgenberg, Shannon Bryant, Debra (Andy) Kuhn, Diana (Toby) Hammond and Darren (Don) Frank.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Florence, a brother and sister-in-law Larry and Carolyn Bryant; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eddie and Terry Doss; and nieces Carol Emptage and Valerie Curran.

Gale attended Antrim Township Elementary School at Wyandot and graduated from Nevada High School in 1957. He was active in band, FFA and sports, especially baseball.

He was a truck driver with UPS for 35 years, where he was known to his friends and over the road as “Bobcat.” After retiring he worked for Stiger Pre-Cast.

While living in Morral from 1967-75, Gale joined the Salt Rock Township Fire Department and became a captain with a total of 33 years of service in the department. He also served as clerk-treasurer of Morral village for five years.

Gale was active in the Marion Jaycees, where he formed many lifetime friendships, and served as a director and treasurer.

He was a lifetime member of the Grand Prairie Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and served many years as a trustee.

Gale had the talent to fix and repair most anything, and after retirement made many wooden treasures in his workshop. He also enjoyed hunting and shot his first deer in 1999 while hunting with his grandson, Jordin.

