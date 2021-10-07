Obit Frieda Baker

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Frieda Baker

FINDLAY — Frieda Faye (Carroll) Baker, 88, of Westerville, passed away Oct. 5, 2021, at Parkside Assisted Living in Westerville.

Friends and family may visit at 10:30 a.m. Friday at West Independence United Methodist Church, 22876 U.S. 224, Fostoria, OH 44830. A funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church with Pastor Ben Wallick officiating. Interment will follow in Bradner Cemetery.

Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Frieda’s name may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at hospiceofcentralohio.org

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at huffordfh.com

