Obit Francis Brewer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Francis F. “Butch” Brewer, of Upper Sandusky, died Aug. 27, 2021, at Fairhaven Health Care Community. He was 85.

No services are planned at this time through Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!