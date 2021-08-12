Obit Frances Armstrong

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The world is a little darker today. Frances Kay (Walton) Haner Armstrong, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, died Aug. 11, 2021, at OSU The James Cancer Center.

A graveside service is at noon Friday in Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Anderson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Frances’ name in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to light a candle, extend a condolence or share a memory.

