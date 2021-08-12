Obit Frances Armstrong Posted on August 12, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! The world is a little darker today. Frances Kay (Walton) Haner Armstrong, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, died Aug. 11, 2021, at OSU The James Cancer Center. A graveside service is at noon Friday in Old Mission Cemetery with the Rev. Eric Anderson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Frances’ name in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit BringmanClark.com to light a candle, extend a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!