Obit Forest Turnbell

Forest Turnbell

CAREY — Forest “Hal” Turnbell, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Good Shepherd Home after a lengthy battle with COVID.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W Findlay St., Carey, with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Carey Athletic Boosters or a charity of donor’s choice.

In honor of Hal, the family requests you wear your favorite Blue Devils, Bengals, Reds or Buckeyes attire.

