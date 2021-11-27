Obit Ford Sheffel

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Ford Curtiss “Curt” Sheffel, 65, of Findlay, died at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, with his daughter and sisters by his side.

Curt was born June 1, 1956, in Findlay to Ford Curtis “Curt” Sheffel and E. “Louise” (Rodabaugh-Sheffel) Livingston. His father and stepmother, Julia Sheffel, survive in Findlay.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Tyler) Smith, of Vanlue; grandson Josiah Smith; and four sisters, Vickie Aller, of Findlay; Teresa Sheffel, of Bradner; Paula (Bryan) Sidle, of Wayne; and Joanna (Mike) Fairbanks, of Gibsonburg.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and his stepfather, Jim Livingston.

Curt graduated from Findlay High School in 1975 and lived most of his life in Hancock County and a short time in Bradner. He spent most of his working life as a mold setter at Whirpool Corp. in Findlay. He retired in 2019 after 35 years of service.

He attended Mount Zion United Methodist Church near Findlay.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, nd 10–11 a.m. Tuesday one hour the service at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Curt’s funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Herb Koonce officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flag City Honor Flight and sent to the funeral home.