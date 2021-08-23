Obit Floyd Hohman

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOSTORIA — Deacon Floyd J. Hohman, 85, of Tiffin, and formerly of McCutchenville, died at 2:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Randall Residence, of Tiffin, his home for the past two and a half years.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, and from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at All Saints Church, 41 N. Perry St., New Riegel, where the funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live streamed from parish website at allsaints-parish.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Rural Life; Toledo Diocesan Cursillo Movement; or New Riegel All Saints Catholic Community.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting hoeningfuneralhome.com.

