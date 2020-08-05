Obit: Florence Van Bastelaar, 88

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CHATHEM, Ontario — It is with saddened hearts that the family of Florence Germaine (Faubert) Van Bastelaar, of Chatham, Ontario and formerly of Hudson Manor, Tilbury, announces her passing, at age 88, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

At Florence’s request, cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at a future date.

In memory of Florence, donations may be made to Riverview Gardens, Chatham’s Food Bank, Hospice of Chatham or a charity of the donor’s choice. Cherished memories may be shared with the family online at lifetransitions.ca.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!