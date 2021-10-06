Obit Florence Amos

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Florence Amos

Florence N. Amos, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:56 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, with her family surrounding her bed, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service for Florence Amos is 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before the service time Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Fairhaven Memory Care Activities Fund or No One Fights Alone and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

