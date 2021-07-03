Home Obituaries Obit Faye W. Cartwright

Obit Faye W. Cartwright

Posted on July 3, 2021
Faye W. Cartwright, formerly of Upper Sandusky, who spent most of her adult years in Fostoria, died June 23, 2021, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Fostoria. She was 101.

No services are planned.

