Obit Evelyn Farler

Evelyn Farler

Evelyn P. Farler, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Evelyn P. Farler are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

