Obit Evelyn Crawford

FOREST — Evelyn May Crawford died July 31, 2021, at the home of her son in Orlando, surrounded by her children. She was 99.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Blanchard River Church of Christ, 15745 Ohio 81, in Dunkirk, with interment at the Houston Cemetery on CR 20, west of Forest. There will be a luncheon following at Blanchard River Church of Christ in Dunkirk.

