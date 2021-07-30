Obit Eric Miller

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Eric William Miller, of Carey, died late Thursday afternoon, July 29, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eric W. Miller Grandchildren’s Fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in honored to serve Eric’s family and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

