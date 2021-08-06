Obit Emma McColloch Klausing

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Emma Gillian McColloch Klausing, 19, of Findlay, entered glory and the presence of her Savior on Aug. 3, 2021, as the result of a car accident in Delaware.

Friends and family may visit from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by her father, Pastor Jim Klausing.

Memorial contributions in Emma’s name may be made to the family in care of Hufford Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at huffordfh.com.

