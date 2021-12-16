Obit Edward McLaughlin Posted on December 16, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Edward “Pete” McLaughlin, of Bucyrus, died Dec. 8, 2021 at ProMedica Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bucyrus. He was 77. Funeral services for Edward “Pete” McLaughlin will be private. Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!