Obit Edna Bohlen

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Edna L. Bohlen, 83, formerly of Carey, died at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery, in Wharton, with the Rev. Robert Green officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Beach Funeral Home in Carey.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!