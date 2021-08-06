Obit Edmund Weaver Jr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















RACINE, Wis. — Edmund A. Weaver Jr., 82, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, Wisconsin. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. before the service at the funeral home.

