Obit Edmund Weaver Jr.

Edmund Weaver Jr.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Edmund A. Weaver Jr., of Kenosha, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, with his family gathered around him.

A memorial service was held Aug. 10 in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A second memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Consolation Original Shrine Church, in Carey, with Father Conrad Sutter OFM, Conv. officiating. Interment will follow at the Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Cemetery in Carey. A gathering will be held following the service.

