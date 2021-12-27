Obit Earl Marshall

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Earl J. Marshall, of Alvada, died at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. He was 83.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Earl’s service will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with pastors James Kizziah and David Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to God’s Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

