Obit Dwight Brown

CAREY — Dwight W. “Bud” Brown Jr., 66, of Carey, died at 5:22 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 66.

Friends will be received from 10–11 a.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

