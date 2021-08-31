Obit Doris Webb

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ARLINGTON — Doris Ann Webb, age 76, formerly of Forest, died at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Bluffton Community Hospital.

Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera. Funeral services will be held at the church at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Matthew Nowak officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery.

Crates Funeral Home, in Arlington, is handling the arrangements and memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran School in Jenera.

Online condolences are welcomed at coldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!