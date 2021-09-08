Obit Donna Crace

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Donna Crace

Donna C. Crace, 69, of Findlay and formerly of Carey, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the St. Catherine Manor of Findlay following an extended illness.

Her family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, 1888 CH 96, Carey, OH 43316. Services honoring her life will be held there at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Turner and her niece, Pastor Mandi Downs officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery in Vanlue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, P.O. Box 112, Carey, OH 43316.

On behalf of her family, they want to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone at the St. Catherine Manor of Findlay for their wonderful care of Donna. They will forever be grateful.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Donna’s family. Condolences may be expressed to them by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

