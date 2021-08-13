Obit Donald Bassler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Donald M. Bassler, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:16 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Donald M. Bassler are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Doug Pummel officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitations are from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, FFA, or a donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to lucasbatton.com.

