CAREY — Don F. Funchion, of Carey, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, under Bridge Hospice in Blanchard Valley Hospital following an extended illness. He was 75.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Mr. Funchion’s family and will announce arrangements. For more information visit StombaughBatton.com.