Obit Don Beck

Don Beck

Don E. Beck, age 94, of Morral, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Ohio Health Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

A private graveside service will be held at Grand Prairie Cemetery with Pastor Ed Goodwin officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Marion or Grand Prairie Baptist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Fran Giles and her family for all of their care and support of Don during the last few years, which made it possible for him to remain in his home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

