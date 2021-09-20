Obit Dennis Barnes

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dennis Barnes

Edward Dennis Barnes, Upper Sandusky, died Sept. 18, 2021.

He requested no funeral, but friends are encouraged to call on the family from 4-7 p.m. today at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. He directed that his ashes be strewn over the hills of their home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial Hospital or the Upper Sandusky Community Library and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

Dennis was born March 21, 1933, to Eddie Johann and Leona (Mierow) Barnes in Waupun, Wisconsin. He married Marilyn Rose Logsdon on Nov. 16, 1957.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and his children, Catherine (Tim), Peter (Lisa) and John (Julie); his grandchildren, Riley (Leanna), Tyler (Kyle) and Patrick (Jesse) Barnes, Joshua (Nikki) Frey, Emilie (Jerry) Rouse, Adeline (Bobby) Kilbride, Caroline (Dougie) Gould, Eileen (Jason) Rushlow, Madeline Frey, Anna (Jonathan) Head, Olivia Frey and Margaret (Playford) Orians; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Barnes; two brothers, Jim and Bill Barnes; his daughter, Sarah; and a grandchild, Elizabeth Barnes.

Dennis attended one room schools, a seminary high school and Franciscan colleges in Carey, and Chaska, Minnesota, where he particularly enjoyed reading Aristotle, Thomas Jefferson and John Locke. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University in Tiffin.

He enlisted for three years in the U.S. Army on Nov. 16, 1954, where he learned military Russian and conversational German and for two years in Herzogenaurach, Germany, spied on international radio-telephone communications.

After marriage, he became a real estate broker until 1983 when he became a professional photographer shooting for weddings, newspapers and national magazines. He retired in 2010 with over 25,000 photographs in his files.

Tennis, softball, badminton, ping pong, golf, roller and ice hockey were among the sports he played and enjoyed, often calling his daughter-in-law to ask if the grandsons “could come out to play.” Other passions included bird watching, arrowhead hunting, playing guitar and harmonica (and teaching himself the violin).

Dennis and Marilyn travelled and photographed throughout much of Europe, Canada, Mexico and all 49 continental states. They had decided in the beginning that together they could overcome any obstacle.

To the end though, Dennis insisted that he had actually beaten Marilyn in Jeopardy several times.

