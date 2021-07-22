Obit Deborah Jo Curlis

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Deborah Jo Curlis

SYCAMORE — Deborah Jo Curlis, age 65, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Ohio State University Medical Center.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment is at noon Saturday at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, with the Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Deborah’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

