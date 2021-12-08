Obit David Seiler Posted on December 8, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! PENSACOLA, Fla — David Franklin Seiler (Lt. Col. USMC (Ret.)) of Pensacola, Florida, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in his honor at ToysForTots.org on the David Seiler page or Epiphany Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 1450 Old Chemstrand Road, P.O. Box 999 Gonzalez, FL 32560. Arrangements are entrusted to Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Condolences may be expressed online at www.fcfhs.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!