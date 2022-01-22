Home Obituaries Obit David John II

Obit David John II

Posted on January 22, 2022
David John II

David Maxwell John II, 78, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. 

A memorial service with military honors was held Wednesday at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, with the Rev. Ricky Ward officiating. The cremains will be placed at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at a later date. 

