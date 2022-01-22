Obit David John II Posted on January 22, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! David John II David Maxwell John II, 78, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. A memorial service with military honors was held Wednesday at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, with the Rev. Ricky Ward officiating. The cremains will be placed at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!