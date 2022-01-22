Obit David John II

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David John II

David Maxwell John II, 78, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

A memorial service with military honors was held Wednesday at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, with the Rev. Ricky Ward officiating. The cremains will be placed at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery at a later date.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!