Obit David Gottfried

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David Gottfried

A. David Gottfried, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Dec. 9, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Salem Township to the late Arthur E. and Blanche M. (Best) Gottfried. A. David married Barbara A. Parsell on Dec. 24, 1954, at the former Bethany Lutheran Church, she survives in Upper Sandusky.

He also is survived by his children Kent (Vickie) Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky; Brent Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky; Lyle Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky; and Kim (Steve) Bumb, of Bryan; grandchildren Erin Gottfried, Jenna Bumb, Mitchell Bumb and Blake Bumb; siblings Charles (Jean) Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky; Beulah Bishop, of Findlay; and a brother-in-law Eugene Chandler.

Mr. Gottfried was preceded in death by siblings Russell Gottfried, Arlene Walton, Florence Beidelschies, Arabel Frisch, Margaret Chandler, Lester Gottfried and Norman Gottfried.

Mr. Gottfried was a 1950 graduate from Salem High School. He was a farmer and had worked at Schmidt Machine Co. He served on the U.S. Commission Co. Board for many years. Mr. Gottfried was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and served on the Church Council. He was involved in the U.S. Police Auxiliary, Wyandot County Sheriff Auxiliary, Farm Bureau, Farming Friends Farm Bureau, Ohio Farmer’s Union, and Wyan Dots Camping Club.

Services will be private for Mr. Gottfried.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

(Pd.121321)