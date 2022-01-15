Obit Daniel Wood

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Daniel Wood

Daniel L. Wood, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Marion General Hospital.

Daniel was born Sept. 27, 1960, in Upper Sandusky, to James and Delores (Elliott) Wood, both of whom are deceased.

He is survived by his three sisters, Selma Fox, of Upper Sandusky; Sarah (Rick) Cannode, of Kenton; and Diane Bland of Kenton; along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Paul and David; and brothers-in-lawsThomas Fox and James Bland.

Daniel was a 1979 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and had worked for Wyandot County Recycling and Angeline Industries, both in Upper Sandusky.

He attended Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene.

Daniel enjoyed going to tractor and steam engine shows, attending auctions, traveling to Amish country and going on day trips in general, doing puzzle books and just sitting outside and enjoying nature.

He will be remembered for his love for his family, especially his sisters, and brother Paul, who was always by his side.

Funeral services for Daniel Wood are1 p.m. Tuesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Eric Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday before service time at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Upper Sandusky Nazarene Church, New Vision WXML Christian Radio, or to the family, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

(Pd.011522)