Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dale L. King, of Upper Sandusky, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence. He was 61.

Arrangements are pending with Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Mary E. Dardinger, age 77, f Marion, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital, Marion, Ohio.

Arrangements are pending with Lucas-Batton Funeral Home