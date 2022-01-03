Obit Connie Spitler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Connie Spitler

Connie Ann Spitler, age 66, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life gathering for Steve and Connie Spitler will be held from 5–7 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

