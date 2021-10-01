Obit Connie Dill Kelley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Connie Denise Dill Kelley, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Wharton, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her residence. She was 53.

At Connie’s request, there will be no visitation. There will be a celebration of her life at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey, with the Rev. Cynthia Morrison officiating.

