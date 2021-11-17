Obit Clifford D. Scott

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Clifford D. Scott, formerly of 196 Brokensword Road, Sycamore, died at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at The Willows, Tiffin. He was 94.

A funeral service for Clifford is 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Christopher Replogle officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, where the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military graveside service. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

