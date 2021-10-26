Obit Charles Thiel Posted on October 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Charles W. Thiel age 68, of Forest, died Oct. 24, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was 68. A memorial service is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Forest First Baptist Church, Forest, with the Rev. James Robinette officiating. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!