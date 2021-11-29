Obit Carolyn Stephan

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Carolyn B. Stephan, of Wharton, and more recently at Sun Rise Assisted Living, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 97.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery with Pastor Tomas Pistora officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!