Obit Carolyn Burnside

Carolyn Burnside

TIFFIN — Carolyn Sue Burnside, 73, of rural Tiffin, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or to the family.