Obit Carl Bowen Sr.

Carl R. Bowen Sr., age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Carl Bowen Sr. is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carl R. Bowen Sr. family to assist them during this time. Contributions may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

