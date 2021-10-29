Obit C. Payne Hackworth Posted on October 29, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — C. Payne Hackworth, of Findlay and formerly of Vanlue, was reunited with his family Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital shortly after contracting COVID-19. He was 84. Visitation is 2–6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, where masonic services will be held at 2 pm. Services honoring his life are 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with his first cousin, Pastor Bill Mahan, officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery in Vanlue. Spread the Love - Share this Post!