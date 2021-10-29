Obit C. Payne Hackworth

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — C. Payne Hackworth, of Findlay and formerly of Vanlue, was reunited with his family Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital shortly after contracting COVID-19. He was 84.

Visitation is 2–6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, where masonic services will be held at 2 pm. Services honoring his life are 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with his first cousin, Pastor Bill Mahan, officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Bloom Cemetery in Vanlue.