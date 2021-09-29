Obit Brian Bricely

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Brian D. Bricely, age 59, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

A private service for Brian will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

Brian was born Jan. 15, 1962, in Upper Sandusky, to William and Rita (Rall) Bricely.

