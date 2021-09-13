Obit Beverly Everhart

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Beverly Karene (Miller) Everhart, 79, of Findlay, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

She was born March 15, 1942, in Youngstown, to Howard and Violet (McDougal) Miller.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry L. Everhart, whom she married May 5, 1962. In addition, she’s survived by her sisters, Deanna L. (Miller) LaFaber, Martinsburg, West Virgina; and Janice M. (Miller) Haren, Columbus.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Beverly’s wishes, her body was donated to the Ohio State University for anatomical study. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Beverly’s name may be made to Monroeville Athletic Dept. or Booster, the Wyandot County Humane Society or Hancock County Humane Society or to Bridge Home Health and Hospice of Findlay.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at huffordfh.com.

