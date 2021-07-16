Obit Barbara Webster Posted on July 16, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Barbara A. Webster, age 72, of Forest, died at her residence July 15, 2021. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday with a funeral service at noon at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Rex Roth officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!