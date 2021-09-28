Obit Barbara Heinlen

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Barbara Heinlen

BUCYRUS — Barbara A. Heinlen, 75, of Bucyrus, passed away Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, at Bucyrus Community Hospital following a brief illness.

A funeral Service is 2 p.m. Friday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveira officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at munzpirnstill.com.

