Obit Arnold and Alice Riedel

Arnold and Alice Riedel

SYCAMORE — A combined memorial service for Arnold and Alice Riedel is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore United Methodist Church with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Saturday at the church before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, Mohawk Community Library or the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

For online expressions of sympathy or to view the full obituaries of Arnold and Alice, visit waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.